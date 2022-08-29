Afghanistan cricket fan kisses Hardik Pandya on TV screen after India defeat Pakistan

Chandigarh, August 29
"The comeback is greater than the setback," said Hardik Pandya after India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Asia Cup 2022 match at Dubai International Stadium. On Sunday, Hardik was the man of day as he helped India win the match.
He was bowling fast, troubling Pakistan with his short balls and even brought out the bouncer occasionally. Pandya's triple strike (3/25) in overs 11-15 meant Pakistan couldn't really recover from it and crashed to 147 all out. With the bat, too, Pandya hanged around till the end helping India win the most absorbing contest.
Soon celebrations broke out in the stadium, the entire country as well as on the social media.
Not just Indians, fans in Afghanistan, too, were happy to see India defeat Pakistan. A video has gone viral showing an Afghan fan kissing Hardik Pandya on his television screen.
As soon as the match got over, a young elated fan ran towards the screen and kissed Hardik Pandya.
The tweet was shared by Yousafzai Anayat, who is a women’s rights activist. “Congratulations to all our brothers. Indians And Afghans. We the people Afghanistan celebrating this victory with or friend country Indian people,” her tweet read.
Congratulations to all our brothers. Indians And Afghans🇦🇫🇮🇳. We the people Afghanistan celebrating this victory with or friend country indian people. #India #ViratKohli𓃵 #pandya #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/FFI5VvKE0d— A H (@YousafzaiAnayat) August 28, 2022
