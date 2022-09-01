African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

As it’s said, when in Rome, do as the Romans do. An African man visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar with his wife and son decided to embrace the local culture.

The video of the father-son duo getting turbans tied at a local shop in Amritsar before stepping in the Golden Temple has gone viral across social media and is winning hearts online.

Shared by Eleise and Lawrence on their Instagram page, the video shows Eleise getting a maroon turban tied on his head as his son Nyh sits on his lap.

Later, the son also twins in a maroon turban with his father and was all smiles.

"Getting a Pagri in Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple!" read the caption of the post.

Netizens were impressed with their gesture and showered love in the comments section.

A user wrote, "Absolutely love this. I had to look twice as I thought you were Asian. Lovely to see you embracing our culture and experiencing it all. Have the best time."

Another commented, “Very nice sardar Ji,” while a third user posted, “You look like a handsome sardar.”

The video has amassed over 9.96 lakh views so far.

The mixed-race family from the UK is currently on a trip to India and while they are here, they made sure to experience it all.

