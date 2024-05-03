After 50 years, 70-year-old single man through DNA test finds he has a daughter

Tribune Web Desk

In an interesting turn of events, a single 70-year-old man, was in for a shock of his life, after he found out that he had a daughter through a DNA test.

A question was asked on Quora, “Has anyone ever taken a DNA test and found something completely shocking?”

To this, a woman named Kathleen Collard answered, “Yes, a good friend had quite a shock.”

She shared, “He (is) 70 years old, single (and) found out that he had a child. The mother was a high school girlfriend whom he impregnated and he never knew about the pregnancy or that she had given a child up for adoption.”

“He met his daughter 50 years later when she did a DNA test as had my friend’s brother. So she found her uncle that way and soon after her biological father,” she said.

As per reports, the 70-year-old had first refused to get the DNA test done, but at the request of a friend, he did and found the entire family. Since then, the elderly man has been in touch with his family, loving and enjoying learning about his new family, their lives, interests and experiences.

The Quora post read, “My single friend became a great-grandfather overnight and is delighted to have this new family in his life. They are lovely.” In the comment section of the post, many people shared their own experiences.

