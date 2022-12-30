After Andrew Tate gets arrested, Greta Thunberg rests Twitter feud by schooling him one last time over ‘recycling’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 30

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg had been embattled with influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate till latter got arrested in Romania over allegations of human trafficking, rape and for forming an organized crime group.

The duo was engaged in a spat over Twitter and the onset of tussle was Andrew’s post which mocked Greta, asking her to comment on carbon emission of former’s car. Andrew furnished details of cars he owns with their specifications. He tagged Greta in the post and enquired about her mail so that he could sent her comprehensive summary of his cars along with their emission details. He tried to incite Greta as she has been profoundly involved in activism to prevent environment.

Hello @GretaThunberg



I have 33 cars.



My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.



My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.



This is just the start.



Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

Greta gave him the taste of his medicine and publicly replied to his instigating post. Her retaliation post accumulated over 3.5 million likes with netizens considering it best reply to school Andrew’s misadventure.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

However, the revenge doesn’t last here. It wasn’t until absconding Andrew was nabbed by the police after information regarding his whereabouts got ascertained from his pizza box that Greta had the last laugh. Taking jibe at Andrew she wrote, “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

The pizza box actually featured in a video that was shot as a response to Greta’s savage tweet.

Her last post, taking dig at Andrew, amassed over 1.2 million likes. Twitterati is in splits over 19-year-old’s final and vanquish response.

You took 33 cars off the road with one tweet. Respect. — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) December 30, 2022

I want to be you when I grow up. pic.twitter.com/9OoOHhuF5O — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) December 30, 2022

#social media #twitter