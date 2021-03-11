After being fed up with traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend's car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 29

Traffic is a major problem in big cities, especially metros. While it may take hours to reach destinations within a few kilometres, traffic jams add to the woes.

The traffic situation of Bengaluru is quite infamous as the city’s internationally renowned traffic jams never seem to ease.

In one such incident, a Bengaluru man, fed up with the congestion, took to Twitter to put out a sarcastic advertisement.

Shrikant claimed that his friend was planning to sell the third, fourth and fifth gears of his car.

He wrote: “My friend in Bengaluru is planning to sell the 3rd, 4th and 5th gears of his car. They are unused and in showroom condition.”

He seeked buyers for the gears as he wrote: “Any buyers in Bengaluru?”

He took a dig at the unused gears as they are hardly put to use while being stuck in traffic.

The Internet was quick to relate to his witty post and it soon garnered a lot of responses.

“This is the condition of all the metros!” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Thanks for updating the public about traffic conditions in Bengaluru, but must say nice creativity.”