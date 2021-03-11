After Gujarat girl decides to marry self, 'sologamy' trends, serves fodder for memes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 4

In one of a kind incident, a 24-year-old girl from Vadodara in Gujarat decided to get married to self in a practice called sologamy. The girl says that she had this idea since very long but decided to push this through after reading about the practice.

While some people call it bizarre, others refer this as a practice to express self-love. However, many Hindu seers have called it unacceptable in Hindu culture.

In the milieu of debate over this unprecedented practice, the trend #sologamy is doing the rounds on Twitter. Netizens seem to be having gala time, as they are sharing rib-tickling memes over the decision of the girl.

What's the whole point of running after someone who doesn't love you when you can opt for sologamy? 😅#Sologamy — Hikoulakpou Basil R Panmei (@hikoulakpourp) June 4, 2022

Same gotra mein shaadi nahi karte behen! 😐 #Sologamy https://t.co/h7HM0WiOWZ — Utkarsh Verma 🇮🇳 (@utkarshv13) June 4, 2022

When your parents don't allow you for the Goa trip, marry yourself and go on a 2 weeks honeymoon to Goa



Modern problems require modern solutions #Sologamy — Ayushi Jain (@iyuc_jain) June 2, 2022

Dologamy:

Committing to one pain relief partner.#Sologamy — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) June 2, 2022

Who called it #Sologamy and not "khud hi se maine Ishq kiya re" — Minnie 🐭 (@Littl_Brattt) June 2, 2022