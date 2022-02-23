After ‘Kacha Badam’ trend, guava seller's song goes viral; netizens want a reel

Chandigarh, February 23
‘Kacha Badam’ seems to have a new challenger—a viral song from an elderly guava seller.
A 27-second video clip shows the guava seller, whom netizens are affectionately referring to dadaji (grandfather), singing to try to attract buyers.
Here's the video.
The source of the video remains unknown, but it has been shared on different social media handles.
Excited netizens are waiting for a hook step for this song too.
