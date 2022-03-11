After McDonald’s closure announcement in Russia, people scramble to grab one last bite, as burgers sell for over Rs 26,000

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

Amid unprecedented sanctions and boycotts, Russian nationals’ will no more be able to taste McDonald meals, as the fast food chain has decided do away with selling its products in Russia. The move came as retaliation of Russia’s aggression and illegitimate intrusion in Ukraine.

With the announcement, people in Russia are rushing to their nearest outlets to grab last bite of McDonald meals.

People in Moscow waiting in line for McDonald's after they announced they would be closing all 847 locations in Russia. #RussiaUkraineCrisis #McDonalds #Moscow pic.twitter.com/CozmFpmexX — 🇺🇦 (@UkraineLiveNews) March 9, 2022

The outlets, however, have hiked the prices of their items massively, with aim to earn finances in the times of adversity. Some pictures showed burgers being sold for 40,000 (around 26,000 INR), while two bags of McDonald’s food was on sale for 100,000 rubles (around 66,000 INR.)

Buy while it's hot



After McDonald's announcement that they were leaving #Russia, people have already started selling their supplies on Internet. pic.twitter.com/DtoWbuZ1If — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2022

An order ofCoca Colawas available for almost 1,500 rubles (1,000 INR).

McDonald’s was among some of the world’s leading food and drink companies that have been criticised for continuing operation in Russia after it invadedUkraineat the behest of President Vladimir Putin.

President and CEO, Chris Kempczinski announced his decision to temporarilycloseall the restaurants in Russia in the light of the conflict that has caused “unspeakable suffering to innocent people”.

“As a System, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace. Our number one priority from the start of this crisis has been – and will remain – our people,” Kempczinski said in an email addressed to McDonald’s employees and franchises which was later shared on Twitter.