After McDonald’s closure announcement in Russia, people scramble to grab one last bite, as burgers sell for over Rs 26,000

Chandigarh, March 11
Amid unprecedented sanctions and boycotts, Russian nationals’ will no more be able to taste McDonald meals, as the fast food chain has decided do away with selling its products in Russia. The move came as retaliation of Russia’s aggression and illegitimate intrusion in Ukraine.
With the announcement, people in Russia are rushing to their nearest outlets to grab last bite of McDonald meals.
People in Moscow waiting in line for McDonald's after they announced they would be closing all 847 locations in Russia. #RussiaUkraineCrisis #McDonalds #Moscow pic.twitter.com/CozmFpmexX— 🇺🇦 (@UkraineLiveNews) March 9, 2022
The outlets, however, have hiked the prices of their items massively, with aim to earn finances in the times of adversity. Some pictures showed burgers being sold for 40,000 (around 26,000 INR), while two bags of McDonald’s food was on sale for 100,000 rubles (around 66,000 INR.)
Buy while it's hot— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2022
After McDonald's announcement that they were leaving #Russia, people have already started selling their supplies on Internet. pic.twitter.com/DtoWbuZ1If
An order ofCoca Colawas available for almost 1,500 rubles (1,000 INR).
McDonald’s was among some of the world’s leading food and drink companies that have been criticised for continuing operation in Russia after it invadedUkraineat the behest of President Vladimir Putin.
President and CEO, Chris Kempczinski announced his decision to temporarilycloseall the restaurants in Russia in the light of the conflict that has caused “unspeakable suffering to innocent people”.
“As a System, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace. Our number one priority from the start of this crisis has been – and will remain – our people,” Kempczinski said in an email addressed to McDonald’s employees and franchises which was later shared on Twitter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe
Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...
Co-pilot killed, pilot injured as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir
‘Cheetah’ helicopter crashed around 11:30 am while undertaki...
Punjab Election 2022: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann elected Leader of AAP Legislative Party in Pun...
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony
The meeting also attended by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ...
3 flights bring back 674 students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy
Although there was no official word from the government abou...