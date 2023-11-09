After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif’s deepfake picture surfaces online; Govt steps in with strict advisory to social media platforms

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 9

After actress Rashmika Mandanna’s video, a new morphed picture of actress Katrina Kaif from ‘Tiger 3' has gone viral on social media.

The image, which is originally from the upcoming 'Tiger 3' movie, has been deepfaked.

Deepfake AI is a type of artificial intelligence used to create convincing images, audio and video hoaxes.

Katrina's pic is from a scene in 'Tiger 3' movie where she in a towel is performing action stunts in a hammam.

However, the deepfake image showed the same pose but with a different and altered outfit, making the image explicit.

A deepfake video of Rashmika had also gone viral a few days back.

It showed Rashmika entering an elevator wearing explicit clothes. However, later it turned out to be a video of British-Indian influencer Zara Patel. Zara’s face was altered with Rashmika's.

Meanwhile, the IT ministry has issued an advisory to social media platforms after the controversy erupted over the morphed videos.

MeitY sent advisories to social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, to take down fake content generated via artificial intelligence within 24 hours.

According to sources, the advisory reiterated existing legal provisions that platforms have to follow as online intermediaries. It reiterated the existing rules under the Information Technology Act, including punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources, imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. With IANS

