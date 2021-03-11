After smoking marijuana, Assam man chops off his penis 'out of fear of religion’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 21

In a bizarre incident, a man under the influence of cannabis, chopped off his penis in Assam on May 19.



Md Sahajul Ali, belongs to Dekar village in Sonitpur district, is reported to be mentally disturbed.

He smoked cannabis and in the state of psychosis, cut off his penis. He also does other drugs.

In an interview with Guwahati Times, Ali explains that smoking cannabis is considered a sin in his religion. But Ali cannot do without the psychoactive drug. Hence, he chopped off his penis to repent for his sins.

“My religion does not allow me to take cannabis. After I smoked it, I was worried that something bad was going to happen to society. I chopped off my penis for the greater good and to repent my action,” says Ali in the interview.

Talking to the media, Ali’s son mentioned that he is mentally unstable and he did such a bizarre thing out of fear of religion. Ali’s friend mentioned that he has been indulging in such strange scenarios for many years now, including one time in 2003 when he reportedly spent a night with a lion.

In February, too, a man in Thailand cut off his entire penis with a scissor after he smoked marijuana.