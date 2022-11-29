After train engine and iron bridge, thieves steal mobile tower worth Rs 19 lakh in Bihar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 29

A bizarre incident has been reported from Patna where a group of thieves, posing as mobile company employees, dismantled a mobile tower and took it away in the truck, as per a report of Mirror Now.

It took around two days for the entire exercise to complete.

The matter of theft came to acknowledgement when real company officials came to inspect a malfunctioning in the tower, only to find out that there was only concrete platform left.

The owner of the land, where tower was placed, told it had been installed for over 15 years and a group of 25 people, armed with tools including gas cutter came to deconstruct it. They told owner that their agreement with the company was over.

The cost of tower was believed to be around 19 lakh.

Earlier, a group of thieves stole a diesel locomotive by digging a tunnel in a train yard in Bihar’s Begusarai district. The engine was brought in the yard for repair.