After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, January 11

Amid the talk of him sporting only a T-shirt in biting cold during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, another picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday surfaced where he is seen walking barefoot.

Behind him can be seen Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who is also walking barefoot.



Whereas former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is seen wearing slippers.

The picture was taken after Rahul visited Rauza Sharifor Shaikh Ahmad al-Faruqī al-Sirhindī Dargah on the Sirhind-Bassi Pathana road. He was seen walking barefoot after visiting the shrine while others wore footwear. It was around 4 degrees Celsius there at that time.

Biting cold conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab with Bathinda being the coldest place in the region with a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Rahul had earlier said that he had decided to wear only a T-shirt during the march after meeting three poor girls "shivering in torn clothes" in Madhya Pradesh.

"People ask me why I am wearing only a T-shirt, don't I feel cold. I will tell you the reason. When the yatra began... in Kerala, it was hot and humid. But when we entered Madhya Pradesh, it was slightly cold.

"One day three poor girls in torn clothes came to me...When I held them, they were shivering as they were not wearing proper clothes. That day, I took the decision to wear only a T-shirt," Rahul told a gathering in Ambala.

