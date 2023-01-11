After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, January 11
Amid the talk of him sporting only a T-shirt in biting cold during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, another picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday surfaced where he is seen walking barefoot.
Behind him can be seen Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who is also walking barefoot.
Whereas former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is seen wearing slippers.
The picture was taken after Rahul visited Rauza Sharifor Shaikh Ahmad al-Faruqī al-Sirhindī Dargah on the Sirhind-Bassi Pathana road. He was seen walking barefoot after visiting the shrine while others wore footwear. It was around 4 degrees Celsius there at that time.
Biting cold conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab with Bathinda being the coldest place in the region with a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius.
Rahul had earlier said that he had decided to wear only a T-shirt during the march after meeting three poor girls "shivering in torn clothes" in Madhya Pradesh.
"People ask me why I am wearing only a T-shirt, don't I feel cold. I will tell you the reason. When the yatra began... in Kerala, it was hot and humid. But when we entered Madhya Pradesh, it was slightly cold.
"One day three poor girls in torn clothes came to me...When I held them, they were shivering as they were not wearing proper clothes. That day, I took the decision to wear only a T-shirt," Rahul told a gathering in Ambala.
#amrinder singh raja warring #bassi pathana #Congress #rahul gandhi
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament’s sovereignty can’t be allowed to be compromised by judiciary: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Lok Sabha Speaker also advises judiciary to ‘remain within c...
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...