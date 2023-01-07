9-year-old UP boy dials cops after being forced to take bath in ‘harsh’ winters by parents

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 7

Winter season, besides dip in mercury level, brings plethora of humour related to bathing. Netizens in large numbers share memes on choosing not to take shower in harsh winter despite being pressed by parents. The repercussions of forcing their son to take bath were faced by parents in UP’s Hapur when their agitated son dialled cops to school his parents.

The boy categorically denied taking bath due to extreme cold. It wasn’t until his father rebuked him that he dialled 112 and called cops at his house, as per a report in ABP.

Apart from raising the issue of parents insisting him to take bath, he also told cops that he was not permitted to have a stylish haircut.

Police pacified the youth and asked his to comply with whatever his parents say. They returned back after thoroughly counselling him.