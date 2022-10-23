Ahead of Diwali, video of man lighting up rockets using cigarette in mouth goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 23

A day before Diwali when ISRO scripted history with successful commercial mission, an old video of Andhra Pradesh man lighting one rocket after another with a cigarette has again gone viral on social media. In the 20-second-long video, the man is seen holding a burning cigarette between his lips and sending rockets up in the sky.

The founder of NASA was definitely from India 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/lbWlbjHB07 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 21, 2022

The short clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. “The founder of NASA was definitely from India,” Nanda captioned the post.

The video shows the man standing in the middle of a road performing his incredibly daring act. He launched around 10 rockets in the span of a mere 20 seconds, that too without any fear of getting injured or burned. Notably, the video is not a recent one as it has kept on surfacing multiple times on social media but still manages to grab people’s attention.

Reacting over the same, people also took to the comment section and shared their views.

