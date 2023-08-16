AP Dhillon wore shoes resembling three colours of Indian flag for new song promotion, later deletes controversial post

Chandigarh, August 16
Without doubt, AP Dhillon has had a remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada in a short time.
However, just when Punjabi-Canadian-singer and rapper Amritpal Singh Dhillon set the stage on fire with his fiery performance in India, he also found himself entangled in a controversy after he was seen wearing a pair of multicoloured shoes which, observers feel, have a striking resemblance to the three colours of the Indian flag.
He wore the shoes while doing the promotion of his new song, 'With You' featuring Banita Sandhu.
The photos that Dhillon posted on Instagram wearing the shoes caught netizens' attention. It did not go down well with the singer’s fans just ahead of I-Day.
He is a popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon.— Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) August 14, 2023
Just before 15 August, he is flaunting his shoes on Instagram.
Check the colour of his shoes.
Is he deliberately insulting our tricolour ?
Is he one of those Khalistan supporters like Sidhu Moosewala?
I am not sure but I find this… pic.twitter.com/RYfvw3fumO
Dhillon, later, removed the post from his social media account.
The ‘Brown Munde' singer and his close collaborator Shinda Kahlon had performed at St Xavier's College in Mumbai on August 14.
‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' will premiere on August 18 on Prime Video.
Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the four part docuseries captures AP Dhillon's remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada.
