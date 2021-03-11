Ahead of Independence Day, actor Satish Shah shares picture claiming Indian flag in it is from 1942, Twitter schools him

Chandigarh, August 11
This tweet proved to be an embarrassment for actor Satish Shah.
Ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, Shah shared a picture with an Indian flag. The actor shared the picture of himself posing with the flag claiming that the flag was from 1942.However, the internet was not convinced and the actor was roasted for sharing wrong information.
Shah tweeted, "The very same TIRANGA DHWAJ my mother had got during Quit India Movement 1942."
The very same TIRANGA DHWAJ my mother had got during Quit India Movement 1942 pic.twitter.com/gIk64iOCnY— satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) August 9, 2022
"This version of the flag was adopted in 1947...in 1942 it was the INC flag with...spinning wheel," a user wrote. "
A little bit of research...would've saved you the embarrassment of being proven wrong," another commented.
Indrawadhan 🙄https://t.co/I5XqTT6EaX— Antisocial. (@Zainab_0216) August 9, 2022
The worst kind of charlatan is the chap who fakes a legacy of patriotism. Wonder what he’s hiding 🙈 https://t.co/2Dhn3KydeJ— Murali (@grumpeoldman) August 11, 2022
Shah Babu lying about his mother and the motherland in one single tweet.— Shailesh Shrivastava (@ShriShailesh) August 10, 2022
The Tiranga or Tricolour was adopted in 1947. https://t.co/fm4p2P71Yr
We all love our parents but at times you need to learn that parents do exaggerate & not all your childhood stories, told by them ,are absolutely true. Seems no one told Indarwadhan🤷🏻♂️. Dst yeh flag 1942 main nahi tha🙆🏻♂️. https://t.co/uSxHSeYbVy— Aditya Parolia (@A_Parolia) August 10, 2022
But the Ashoka Chakra (which is at the centre of the Flag of India) was adopted on 22 July 1947? https://t.co/wbiZwQHbOb— Areeb Uddin (@Areebuddin14) August 10, 2022
