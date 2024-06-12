AI recreation of Aamir Khan’s 'Lagaan' with Jay Shah, Owaisi among Indian cricketers takes social media by storm

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 12

A social media user named Sahid SK has created a project called "Lagaan Reimagined", in which he has reimaged the faces of Aamir Khan's team from the film "Lagaan" with the faces of current Indian cricketers.

The main characters of the film Lagaan, which have actor’s, including Bhuvan, Lakha, Puran Singh, Ismail, Arjan, Mukhiya Ji, Bhura, Deva Singh and Kachra, have been replaced by faces of Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav. Even the face of the character Gauri, which was played by Gracy Singh, was replaced by the face of Anoushka Sharma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahid SK (@sahixd)

Along with the captions, the creator placed a disclaimer: "The following images were created through artificial intelligence for experimental and entertainment purposes. We wish to emphasise that these images are entirely fictional, and no intention exists to defame, harm, or malign any public figure or belief.

The images have gone viral, and some social media users are sharing them on their personal pages with some changes in them.

What caught the netizens attention was the AI recreation of BCCI chief Jay Shah and Asaduddin Owaisi in the last photo.

One commented: “Last photo me owaisi kya kar raha hai.”

Another wrote, "After seeing this, I am feeling like watching Lagan once again…” "This looks more realistic than the film itself. I like it. It's so funny," commented another user.

"Jadeja, Shubman, Hardik, and Bumra fit so well in the images, and the last image was beyond our expectations, bro. No words to say," commented one user.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aamir Khan #Jay Shah #Social Media