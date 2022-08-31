Air India flight attendant comforts toddler on board, viral video melts hearts online

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 31

Travelling with babies on flights is a tough task for parents. However, with the help of a cabin-crew member, it was a smooth journey for this couple on board with a toddler on an Air India flight.

The flight attendant is being hailed across social media for coming to the rescue of a young girl who wasn’t too happy about being on board.

The steward in the video can be seen taking a walk on the aisle, comforting the young girl in his arms as she rests her head over his shoulder.

Watch the heart-warming video here:

The video was posted by the father of the child Jeevan Venkatesh on Instagram. The caption read, "Really appreciate the sweet gesture of a @airindia.in staff. It was a surprise when my daughter felt comfort lying in the steward's shoulder, thanks to him. Lots of changes in this trip after Tata's takeover."

Venkatesh later updated the caption and wrote: "Update: I found the gentleman in my video, it’s @neil_nitin_ub thanks to all for making this viral that made it to reach him."

Malkam’s sweet gesture to calm the toddler attracted the attention of several Instagram users.

A person commented, "Heartwarming gesture. What a kind man!"

"Cabin crew always have their personal touch. Salute to him!" wrote another.

A third user wrote, "@neil_nitin_ub dedicated and calm towards your job. That's inspiring."

Since being shared online, the video has amassed over two million views.

