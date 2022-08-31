Air India flight attendant comforts toddler on board, viral video melts hearts online

Chandigarh, August 31
Travelling with babies on flights is a tough task for parents. However, with the help of a cabin-crew member, it was a smooth journey for this couple on board with a toddler on an Air India flight.
The flight attendant is being hailed across social media for coming to the rescue of a young girl who wasn’t too happy about being on board.
The steward in the video can be seen taking a walk on the aisle, comforting the young girl in his arms as she rests her head over his shoulder.
Watch the heart-warming video here:
View this post on Instagram
The video was posted by the father of the child Jeevan Venkatesh on Instagram. The caption read, "Really appreciate the sweet gesture of a @airindia.in staff. It was a surprise when my daughter felt comfort lying in the steward's shoulder, thanks to him. Lots of changes in this trip after Tata's takeover."
Venkatesh later updated the caption and wrote: "Update: I found the gentleman in my video, it’s @neil_nitin_ub thanks to all for making this viral that made it to reach him."
Malkam’s sweet gesture to calm the toddler attracted the attention of several Instagram users.
A person commented, "Heartwarming gesture. What a kind man!"
"Cabin crew always have their personal touch. Salute to him!" wrote another.
A third user wrote, "@neil_nitin_ub dedicated and calm towards your job. That's inspiring."
Since being shared online, the video has amassed over two million views.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...