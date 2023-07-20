Akshay Kumar tweets 'shaken, disgusted' over Manipur video; users troll him, say 'wish you had spoken before'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 20

Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday reacted to a viral video that allegedly showed two women in Manipur being sexually assaulted on a road by a mob.

Akshay tweeted: "Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again.”

However, Akshay was brutally trolled over his tweet.

One wrote: “I wish you had spoken before ! All this is a result of a pervasive silence practiced by those who matter. Nevertheless, it’s heartening to see people from all walks of life come out and speak against this terrible incident. Regards”

Another wrote: “Finally every celebrity is given permission to tweet on the incident."



"Sir Aap Aam chus ke khate ho yah cut kar??. Agar hamare hindustan ke logo ke liye thoda bhi Sacha pyaar h to Modi ji se puchiye tweet karke ,itne dinse #Manipur_Violence pe chup kiu h???" wrote one.

A press note said: "As regards the video of 2 women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants. Investigation has started and the state police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest."

The government has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his tweet has questioned the Centre, claiming that the Prime Minister’s silence has pushed the state into anarchy.

