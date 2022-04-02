Finally: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married at ancestral RK house in April

Chandigarh, April 2
Finally, the big day is coming! The most anticipated marriage of Bollywood love buds — Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is going to take place in April this year.
As per the report of Bollywood news and gossip website Pinkvilla, the couple is braced to witness their nuptial celebration in a low key affair in Mumbai itself. Unlike the high profile destination weddings of Bollywood, the duo will get hitched atKapoor's ancestral home, which is the RK house. The venue is said to be decided by Ranbir itself as he was very close to his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor and his parents too got married at RK home.
Pinkvilla further revealed that the event will not be a very big affair and a list of 450 guests will be handed over to Shaadi Squad wedding planners.
Well, there is no official confirmation from either side yet but fans of both the actors are eagerly waiting for the big day.
Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor also responded to a question about his wedding date and revealed that it will happen soon. “I am not bitten by the mad dog that I would announce the date to the media, but I can tell you that. Alia and I are both planning to marry. I’m hoping it happens soon," he said.
