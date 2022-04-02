Finally: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married at ancestral RK house in April

Venue is said to be decided by Ranbir itself as he was very close to his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor and his parents too got married at RK home

Finally: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married at ancestral RK house in April

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt- File photo

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 2

Finally, the big day is coming! The most anticipated marriage of Bollywood love buds — Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is going to take place in April this year.

As per the report of Bollywood news and gossip website Pinkvilla, the couple is braced to witness their nuptial celebration in a low key affair in Mumbai itself. Unlike the high profile destination weddings of Bollywood, the duo will get hitched atKapoor's ancestral home, which is the RK house. The venue is said to be decided by Ranbir itself as he was very close to his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor and his parents too got married at RK home.

Pinkvilla further revealed that the event will not be a very big affair and a list of 450 guests will be handed over to Shaadi Squad wedding planners.

Well, there is no official confirmation from either side yet but fans of both the actors are eagerly waiting for the big day.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor also responded to a question about his wedding date and revealed that it will happen soon. “I am not bitten by the mad dog that I would announce the date to the media, but I can tell you that. Alia and I are both planning to marry. I’m hoping it happens soon," he said.

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Entertainment

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Trending

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

