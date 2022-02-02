Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's private chef is ‘looking forward to cooking crazier meals’ for the couple

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 2

When it’s something about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the news surfaces on the trending list. Fans love all the updates about their favourite couple. This time around, it's a picture shared by their private chef.

Chef Shastry shared it a few days ago on Instagram and it’s still trending. He captioned it, “Two years ago, I started out by assisting chef Harsh as a Private Chef for you Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. It's now been 6 months since I started cooking for y'all and it's been exciting and a learning experience every single day since. Looking forward to cooking you crazier meals now." He added, "Chef Harsh, all this isn't possible without your constant support, guidance and most of all, trust." He added the hashtags #privatechef and #PandaGang.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shastry 🧑🏽‍🍳 (@_shastry)

Last month, Alia Bhatt flaunted some photos that ‘boyfriend’ Ranbir Kapoor’ clicked. She wrote, “Casually flexing my boyfriend's photography skills."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

