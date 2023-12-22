‘Almost naked’ party in Russia sparks outrage; Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter among attendees

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 22

A party--hosted by media personality Anastasia Ivleeva--at Mutabor, a popular nightclub, in the Russian capital has sparked outrage.

Several officials said the "almost naked" was against the country's conservative values, according to Moscow Times.

Videos have surfaces online showing pop stars Filipp Kirkorov, Lolita and Dima Bilan, as well as TV host and 2018 presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak, at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by НАСТЯ ИВЛЕЕВА (@_agentgirl_)

A Newsweek report claimed that Ksenia Sobchak, believed to be the goddaughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was also present.

Maria Butina, a member of Russia's parliament who was jailed in the United States for over a year after admitting to conspiring to act as a clandestine foreign agent, was among the most prominent critics of the attendees.

Butina on X asked Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs if the party complied with Russia's prohibition of LGBTQ+ "propaganda", or violated the order outlining "traditional Russian spiritual and moral values".

Yekaterina Mizulina, the head of pressure group Free Internet League, called for a boycott of the attendees.

"Such hangouts are a shot in the foot of the entire policy pursued by the state. The partygoers live in a different world than the rest of the country," she wrote on Telegram, as per Moscow Times.

"These people should be boycotted at the state level," she said.

The police raided the nightclub on the second day of the party, after which guests were seen "way more dressed".

Ivleeva, however, mocked the criticism. On Telegram, she said same people "like to look at beautiful, slender western models" but raise eyebrows when something like this happens inside Russia.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia #Vladimir Putin