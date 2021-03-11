Amazon sells 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting on Janmashtami? Angry netizens tweet 'Boycott Amazon'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 20

Amazon has landed into a controversy as a hashtag stating 'Boycott Amazon' began after Hindu Janajagruti Samiti alleged that the e-commerce giant was selling 'obscene' paintings of Radha-Krishna on Janmashtami (August 19, Friday) on their website.

The group submitted a memorandum to Police in Bengaluru, seeking action against Amazon India.

In the complaint, the Hindu outfit said that the pictures being sold in the e-commerce platform under the title 'INKOLOGIE Hindu Gods Fine Arts painting' were hurting the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus.

At a time when crores of Hindus celebrated Krishna Janmashtami, Amazon's plans to sell the obscene pictures could only be considered as with ulterior motives and it is against the law under IPC sections 295, 295 A and 298.

Under the Janmashtami sale, the painting was also available on the website of Exotic India.

It was brought to our notice that an inappropriate image was uploaded on our website. The same was brought down immediately.

We sincerely apologise,Pls dont #Boycott_ExoticIndia #boycott_exoticlndia

Hare Krsna. 1/2 @HinduJagrutiOrg @SanatanPrabhat @mp_hjs — Exotic India Art (@exoticindiaart) August 19, 2022

Hi @amazonIN it's high time you check what you are selling . Else next time you won't have your customers here. This seller is Inkologie, a Bengaluru based organization. pic.twitter.com/f04bzMXgXI — Dr. Banarasi Kanya 🇮🇳 (@banarasikanya) August 18, 2022