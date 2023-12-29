American Airlines flight’s ‘insane’ landing at London’s Heathrow Airport amid strong winds

Chandigarh, December 29
Amidst strong winds brought on by Storm Gerrit on Wednesday, an American Airlines flight miraculously made a landing at London's Heathrow Airport, offering a fortunate escape from an imminent catastrophe.
The video, which BigJetTV posted on X, showed the Boeing 777 tilting with its wing angled towards the runway due to strong winds.
American 777 insane landing at London Heathrow!— BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) December 27, 2023
Caught during our livestream at @HeathrowAirport. Strong, gusting crosswind elements catching-out even the most seasoned pilots! Wouldn’t have liked being the NFP on this one 😂 watch the flight surfaces
Get involved: what’s… pic.twitter.com/PjfqhsQjX2
The videoclip was captioned, “American 777 insane landing at London Heathrow! Caught during our livestream at @HeathrowAirport”.
The pilot stabilised after 10 terrifying minutes, and the aircraft made it to the runway; otherwise, it would have been a mishap.
"Ooh! Ooh! Ooh! Stop it!” was uttered by the individual filming the footage as the aircraft struggled to maintain balance.
"Winds across southern coastal areas of England will be strong, possibly peaking around 70 mph on exposed coastlines, but more widely around 50-60 mph within the warning area," the UK Met Office said on Wednesday.
Railway services have also been impacted in many parts of the UK.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late
IMD warns of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next 4...
Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana
Minimum temperatures hover close to normal limits at most pl...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches website for speedy grievance redressal of NRIs
Announces to hold special meetings with NRIs, christened NRI...
Man dies after being repeatedly run over by car by ‘drunk’ friends in Gurugram
Mithun ran car over the victim several times over an argumen...
Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...