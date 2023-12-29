American Airlines flight’s ‘insane’ landing at London’s Heathrow Airport amid strong winds

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 29

Amidst strong winds brought on by Storm Gerrit on Wednesday, an American Airlines flight miraculously made a landing at London's Heathrow Airport, offering a fortunate escape from an imminent catastrophe.

The video, which BigJetTV posted on X, showed the Boeing 777 tilting with its wing angled towards the runway due to strong winds.

Caught during our livestream at @HeathrowAirport. Strong, gusting crosswind elements catching-out even the most seasoned pilots! Wouldn’t have liked being the NFP on this one 😂 watch the flight surfaces 🫨



Get involved: what’s… pic.twitter.com/PjfqhsQjX2 — BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) December 27, 2023

The videoclip was captioned, “American 777 insane landing at London Heathrow! Caught during our livestream at @HeathrowAirport”.

The pilot stabilised after 10 terrifying minutes, and the aircraft made it to the runway; otherwise, it would have been a mishap.

"Ooh! Ooh! Ooh! Stop it!” was uttered by the individual filming the footage as the aircraft struggled to maintain balance.

"Winds across southern coastal areas of England will be strong, possibly peaking around 70 mph on exposed coastlines, but more widely around 50-60 mph within the warning area," the UK Met Office said on Wednesday.

Railway services have also been impacted in many parts of the UK.

