American e-commerce website offers Indian ‘Charpai’ for whopping 1.12 lakh

Chandigarh, May 12
We have come across several e-commerce websites selling bizarre products under high-end brands which at times make people scratch their heads. Sometimes products which are quite low-priced are offered on these platforms at astonishingly-inflated rates owing to either their unavailability or lack of awareness in people about the product.
One such illustration is an Indian Charpai which is listed on American e-commerce website, Etsy, at a whopping price of Rs 1.12 lakh. As the product is widely used in Indian rural areas and popularly called Charpai, it has been named as ‘traditional indian bed very beautiful decor’ on the website.
The actual prices of the product however vary between Rs 2000 to Rs 10,000. Surprisingly, it’s being offered for an astonishing price of Rs 112,030.
Since the product was first spotted and brought to notice on social media, it’s getting fervidly viral.
Earlier too, people have come across such listings. A 'garbage bag' was fetching over Rs 1 lakh and a mediocre 'folding chair bag' was priced at Rs 66,000.
