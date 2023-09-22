Amid Khalistan row, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon says political groups 'misusing' their social media posts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 22

Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has accused various political groups of using social media messages of singers and artistes to further their divisive agenda.

His message has come in the wake of Punjabi singer Shubh’s music events being cancelled in India due to his social media posts that showed distorted India map.

Shubh’s posts were seen as a support for the pro-Khalistan movement ibefore the arrest of Amritpal Singh earlier this year.

Earlier today, the Canadian government said: “There is no place in Canada for hate”. This statement came as online video threats to Hindus are going viral on social media.

The video was circulated amid tensions flared between India and Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. India angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

As the India tour of Shubhneet Singh’s was cancelled, the singer, popularly known as Shubh, said he was “extremely disheartened by the cancellation of my tour in India”. “I was highly amped up and enthusiastic to perform in my country, in front of my people. But I guess destiny had some other plans,” Shubh said in an Instagram post. Clarifying his position, Shubh said, “My intent in resharing that post on my story was only to Pray for Punjab as there were reports of electricity and internet shutdowns throughout the state. There was no other thought behind it and I definitely didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

