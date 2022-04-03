‘Aapne ghabrana nahi hai’: Netizens share rib-tickling memes as Pakistan’s no-confidence motion trends on Twitter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 3

Amid the ongoing pandemonium in National Assembly of Pakistan, Imran Khan today seemed to have edge over the opposition parties as no confidence motion against his government was turned down by deputy speaker of the assembly.

In the middle of this whole bedlam in politics of Pakistan, netizens have started a meme fest to take a dig at Khan’s current situation. Some, however, called Imran a dark horse as he sustained opposition’s unified attack. Users also took jibe at opposition leaders, as their dreams of becoming PM were shattered.

Haters gonna say that this meme was created for IMRAN KHAN. 😖😁😁😁 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/DAYYMppBvA — Fayaaz Takkar♐ (@fayaaz_takkar_) April 3, 2022

#Pakistan meme game strong as always. Vote of #NoConfidenceMotion result summarised in three images: pic.twitter.com/wfqwtEtcjJ — Mehreen Zahra-Malik (@mehreenzahra) April 3, 2022

Earlier, it was believed that Imran’s government is on its last leg as his confidant switched side and joined opposition ranks. Much to everyone’s surprise Imran would continue to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan, as President has accepted his proposal of dissolution of National Assembly. Now fresh elections will be held in Pakistan within 90 days.