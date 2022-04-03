‘Aapne ghabrana nahi hai’: Netizens share rib-tickling memes as Pakistan’s no-confidence motion trends on Twitter

Chandigarh, April 3
Amid the ongoing pandemonium in National Assembly of Pakistan, Imran Khan today seemed to have edge over the opposition parties as no confidence motion against his government was turned down by deputy speaker of the assembly.
In the middle of this whole bedlam in politics of Pakistan, netizens have started a meme fest to take a dig at Khan’s current situation. Some, however, called Imran a dark horse as he sustained opposition’s unified attack. Users also took jibe at opposition leaders, as their dreams of becoming PM were shattered.
Haters gonna say that this meme was created for IMRAN KHAN. 😖😁😁😁 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/DAYYMppBvA— Fayaaz Takkar♐ (@fayaaz_takkar_) April 3, 2022
Out of context 💀#Pakistan #meme #ImranKhan #PDM #NoConfidenceMotion #ImranKhanPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/PBi2c81siQ— Memes By Pakistan 🇵🇰 (@MemesByPakistan) April 3, 2022
Feeling sad for #ShahbazSharif with 11 other parties 😂🤣#surprise | #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/imTZqBlAmZ— Malik Shoujaat 🇵🇰 (@Malok_Shoujaat) April 3, 2022
Platelets Down Again 😂#NoConfidenceMotion#ShahbazSharif#surprise pic.twitter.com/LejXN48UI9— Imran Khan (@ImraanRiaazkhan) April 3, 2022
No confidence motion be like#NoConfidenceMotion #Surprise pic.twitter.com/aDKOkF7a2E— MOLANA SAHB (@shery_malikk) April 3, 2022
Clean bowled. Lesson to the external conspirators focus on your own countries. Lesson to Pakistans sellouts never think Allah is not with the truthful ones. @ImranKhanPTI#ImranKhanPrimeMinister #ImranKhan #IstandwithImranKhan #NoConfidenceMotion #PakistanZindabad #Imran pic.twitter.com/mfdNlwdrZz— Anira Khokhar 🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@anira_khokhar) April 3, 2022
#Pakistan Vs #USA— Haider Rajput (@Rajputblogs) April 3, 2022
Today Match summary
1. Man of the match #QasimSuri
2. Man of the series #ImranKhan
3. Master blaster #FawadChaudhry#SupremeCourt #Elections2022 #ImranKhanPrimeMinister #surprise pic.twitter.com/NmrBv00VnC
#Imran khan Today ... pic.twitter.com/xhbwCc13tb— Ahmad Mughal (@Ahmadmughalap) March 30, 2022
#Imran ka letter 😂 pic.twitter.com/wHDuEhyeHF— Aizaz Ahmad Khalil (@therealaizaz_99) March 28, 2022
#Imran Khan talking about America— Zubair R. Pirzada | BS & MS (HRM), PgD (Edu. Psy) (@iamzrp) March 31, 2022
PDM : 😂😂 #PMIKaddressToNation pic.twitter.com/KWGia8uJky
Khan Saab against everyone.@ImranKhanPTI #BehindYouSkipper #IstandwithImranKhan #NoConfidenceMotion #Imran pic.twitter.com/RsHW2pcJ77— Dawood Iqbal (@dawoodiqb) April 2, 2022
#Pakistan meme game strong as always. Vote of #NoConfidenceMotion result summarised in three images: pic.twitter.com/wfqwtEtcjJ— Mehreen Zahra-Malik (@mehreenzahra) April 3, 2022
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan #iamimrankhan #imrankhan #imran #khan #primeministerimrankhan #pmik #pakistan #pakistani #pti #standwithkashmir #pakarmy #khansaab #pmpakistan #BehindYouSkipper #imrankhanPTI #PrimeMinisterofpakistan pic.twitter.com/thsMppHUOU— Naeem Khan (@Naeem_Khan999) April 3, 2022
Earlier, it was believed that Imran’s government is on its last leg as his confidant switched side and joined opposition ranks. Much to everyone’s surprise Imran would continue to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan, as President has accepted his proposal of dissolution of National Assembly. Now fresh elections will be held in Pakistan within 90 days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: Pakistan President approves dissolution of National Assembly, elections in 90 days
No-trust move against Article 5 of the Constitution, says Pa...
Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Demands immediate vote on no-confidence motion against PM Im...
Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session
The decision was taken at a hurriedly convened Cabinet meeti...
Police say 6 dead, several injured in Sacramento shooting in US
Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened earl...
Alyssa Healy's monumental ton powers Australia to 7th Women's ODI World Cup title
Defending champions England lose by 71 runs in the final