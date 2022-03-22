Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 22

Maggi is believed to be a swift mode to satisfy hunger and cravings for an unconventional food. As one of the biggest food delivery services, Zomato, has announced ten minutes delivery, Netizens have bombarded Twitter and have left Maggi trending throughout the day.

Upon being asked whether Maggi will come under the ambit of ten minutes delivery, Zomato founder,Deepinder Goyal, said the company will serve Maggi as well through 10 minute food stations.

Yes, we will also serve you Maggi through our 10 minute food stations :) — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022

Our home made 2 minutes Maggie be like - pic.twitter.com/0zk8QXbhJj — souhardya🇮🇳 (@souhardyagayen_) March 22, 2022

#Zomato Delivery Partner on it's way with 10 minutes order. pic.twitter.com/2LVAefXTzV — Ispider Man (@Alone_Mastt) March 21, 2022

Me to people ordering #maggi on food delivery apps pic.twitter.com/XQ5M4hFx0a — Devlina ‏‎دیولینا 🌟 (@AarKiBolboBolo) March 22, 2022

Moreover, hike in the price of Maggi by two rupees has further served as cherry on the cake for meme material to float on social media.

Maggi raises it's price .

students in engineering colleges and kota . #Maggi pic.twitter.com/f0JPfP3qCB — Rahul Mittal (@RahulBaba1014) March 22, 2022

Maggi price rises to Rs 14 per packet,

packet,



Maggi to Petrol, Gas, and other

goods: pic.twitter.com/91rcULdn97 — oyeyogie (@DodwaniYogesh) March 21, 2022

#Maggi price hiked to Rs14



le Hostelers : pic.twitter.com/JqN5GEWZdq — Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) March 15, 2022

