Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Chandigarh, March 22
Maggi is believed to be a swift mode to satisfy hunger and cravings for an unconventional food. As one of the biggest food delivery services, Zomato, has announced ten minutes delivery, Netizens have bombarded Twitter and have left Maggi trending throughout the day.
Upon being asked whether Maggi will come under the ambit of ten minutes delivery, Zomato founder,Deepinder Goyal, said the company will serve Maggi as well through 10 minute food stations.
Yes, we will also serve you Maggi through our 10 minute food stations :)— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022
Our home made 2 minutes Maggie be like - pic.twitter.com/0zk8QXbhJj— souhardya🇮🇳 (@souhardyagayen_) March 22, 2022
March 22, 2022
#Zomato Delivery Partner on it's way with 10 minutes order. pic.twitter.com/2LVAefXTzV— Ispider Man (@Alone_Mastt) March 21, 2022
Me to people ordering #maggi on food delivery apps pic.twitter.com/XQ5M4hFx0a— Devlina دیولینا 🌟 (@AarKiBolboBolo) March 22, 2022
Meanwhile #Zomato 10 minute delivery maggi... pic.twitter.com/T5GijO6XSf— E(mad)² (@sastaeinstein) March 22, 2022
Moreover, hike in the price of Maggi by two rupees has further served as cherry on the cake for meme material to float on social media.
Maggi raises it's price .— Rahul Mittal (@RahulBaba1014) March 22, 2022
students in engineering colleges and kota . #Maggi pic.twitter.com/f0JPfP3qCB
Maggi price rises to 147 per— oyeyogie (@DodwaniYogesh) March 21, 2022
packet,
Maggi to Petrol, Gas, and other
goods: pic.twitter.com/91rcULdn97
#Maggi price hiked to Rs14— Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) March 15, 2022
le Hostelers : pic.twitter.com/JqN5GEWZdq
#Maggi price hiked to Rs14— Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) March 15, 2022
le Hostelers : pic.twitter.com/jGfWKe1bRa
*Maggi price rises to 14Rs per packet*— Prawal Mishra (@PrawalBgp) March 16, 2022
Meanwhile Petrol, Gas, to MAGGI : pic.twitter.com/NkbrUEDbgL
