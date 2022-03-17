Amid raining slippers, Patna water park introduces ‘Chappal Holi’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 17

Holi festival has got very diversified forms of celebration. From ‘Lath maar Holi’ in Barsana to ‘Phoolon ki Holi’ in Mathura, the festival has a great cultural significance. Amid these different forms of celebration, Patna people invented a new form, by hurling Chappal at each other. This form was not introduced by any individual in the backyard, but a mass gathering had participated and witnessed this celebration.

In the viral video, enthusiasts painted in Holi colors can be seen hurling slippers on each other in a water park.

The scenario at water park came as boon for desi Twitter and the post was flooded with memes.

कितने लोग इसी बहाने अपनी खुन्नस भी निकाल लेते होंगे। — Ashwani A. Bhagwat (@BhagwatA14) March 17, 2022

La tomatina desi version to "flying chappal maar" — Rahul Singh (@rahulsinghxl) March 17, 2022