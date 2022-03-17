Amid raining slippers, Patna water park introduces ‘Chappal Holi’

Chandigarh, March 17
Holi festival has got very diversified forms of celebration. From ‘Lath maar Holi’ in Barsana to ‘Phoolon ki Holi’ in Mathura, the festival has a great cultural significance. Amid these different forms of celebration, Patna people invented a new form, by hurling Chappal at each other. This form was not introduced by any individual in the backyard, but a mass gathering had participated and witnessed this celebration.
पटना की ‘चप्पल मार’ होली …ऐसी होली देखी है कहीं? pic.twitter.com/U5xuTN3Lk7— Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) March 17, 2022
In the viral video, enthusiasts painted in Holi colors can be seen hurling slippers on each other in a water park.
The scenario at water park came as boon for desi Twitter and the post was flooded with memes.
कितने लोग इसी बहाने अपनी खुन्नस भी निकाल लेते होंगे।— Ashwani A. Bhagwat (@BhagwatA14) March 17, 2022
La tomatina desi version to "flying chappal maar"— Rahul Singh (@rahulsinghxl) March 17, 2022
Hum nai sudhrenge..yeh board bihar m Kab sa laga Hua h..— amardeeppawan (@amardeep82) March 17, 2022
????? pic.twitter.com/2lLp7UnBHS— INDIAN (@one_indian_) March 17, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Assembly Session LIVE Updates: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline
New MLAs take oath; Bhagwant Mann administered oath first of...
CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch
This is the first major announcement made by Mann after he t...
Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab
Sidhu hopes Mann brings back Punjab on revival path with pro...
Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress
No one talked of leaving the Congress: G-23 sources; demand ...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA
Puts out a tweet to this effect