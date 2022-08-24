Amid speculation of Ravish Kumar resigning from NDTV, news anchor clarifies

Chandigarh, August 24
Amid speculation of Ravish Kumar resigning from NDTV following Adani’s stake in the channel, the news anchor has issued a clarification via a tweet.
Ravish wrote: “Honourable people, the talk about my resignation is a rumour just like the rumour about Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreeing to give me an interview, and Akshay Kumar waiting for me at the gate with Bombay mangoes. Yours, Ravish Kumar, the world's first and most expensive zero TRP anchor.”
माननीय जनता,— ravish kumar (@ravishndtv) August 24, 2022
मेरे इस्तीफ़े की बात ठीक उसी तरह अफ़वाह है, जैसे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मुझे इंटरव्यू देने के लिए तैयार हो गए हैं और अक्षय कुमार बंबइया आम लेकर गेट पर मेरा इंतज़ार कर रहे हैं।
आपका,
रवीश कुमार,
दुनिया का पहला और सबसे महँगा ज़ीरो टीआरपी ऐंकर
The Adani group had launched a 'hostile' takeover of a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV on Tuesday, which sparked rumours of Ravish resigning from the channel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Holistic healthcare a priority, says PM Modi at inauguration of cancer hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...