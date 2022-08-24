Amid speculation of Ravish Kumar resigning from NDTV, news anchor clarifies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 24

Amid speculation of Ravish Kumar resigning from NDTV following Adani’s stake in the channel, the news anchor has issued a clarification via a tweet.

Ravish wrote: “Honourable people, the talk about my resignation is a rumour just like the rumour about Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreeing to give me an interview, and Akshay Kumar waiting for me at the gate with Bombay mangoes. Yours, Ravish Kumar, the world's first and most expensive zero TRP anchor.”

माननीय जनता,



मेरे इस्तीफ़े की बात ठीक उसी तरह अफ़वाह है, जैसे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मुझे इंटरव्यू देने के लिए तैयार हो गए हैं और अक्षय कुमार बंबइया आम लेकर गेट पर मेरा इंतज़ार कर रहे हैं।

आपका,

रवीश कुमार,

दुनिया का पहला और सबसे महँगा ज़ीरो टीआरपी ऐंकर — ravish kumar (@ravishndtv) August 24, 2022

The Adani group had launched a 'hostile' takeover of a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV on Tuesday, which sparked rumours of Ravish resigning from the channel.

