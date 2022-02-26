Amid war an old photo of man draped in Ukrainian flag hugging woman in Russian flag trends again

Chandigarh, February 26
Amid war, a viral old picture of a man draped in Ukrainian flag hugging a woman in Russian flag has more meaning in these turbulent times.
The old picture of the two has insanely gone viral on the social media as the striking image sends out a special message of love and peace and was taken at a concert in Poland in 2019.
Among others the photo has been shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
"Poignant: A man draped in the Ukrainian flag embraces a woman wearing the Russian flag," Mr Tharoor wrote while sharing the image on Twitter. "Let us hope love, peace and co-existence triumph over war and conflict," he added.
Poignant: A man draped in the Ukrainian flag embraces a woman wearing the Russian flag. Let us hope love, peace & co-existence triumph over war & conflict. pic.twitter.com/WTwSOBgIFK— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 25, 2022
A picture is worth a thousand words!#StopWar #Ukraine #Russia #NATO #Putin #worldwar3 #WWIII #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/Ly3W6Xj0Sw— Rajat Nagpal (@RajatNagpal07) February 24, 2022
