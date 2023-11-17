Amidst Israel-Hamas war, old letter of Osama bin Laden to America surfaces online

Chandigarh, November 17
Amid the Israel-Hamas war, a decade-old letter written by former Al Qaida head Osama bin Laden has gone viral on social media.
The Bin Laden's 2002 'Letter to America', which was recently posted on X by a user, has ignited a debate regarding the US backing for Israel in its current conflict with Hamas.
The White House has lambasted some social media users for suggesting that the Al Qaeda founder's document provides an alternative viewpoint of US engagement in Middle East conflicts.
The letter was sent a year after the September 11, 2001 attacks, which claimed the lives of over 3,000 people.
Users began posting links to The Guardian's version of the letter, which helped bring attention to the issue. The 21-year-old letter was taken down from The Guardian's website.
Social media users were divided in their opinion regarding the morality and veracity of Laden's letter, with some praising and others denouncing or making fun of it.
Participants in the discussion said the letter made them rethink their opinions on the US involvement in the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. Additionally, they declared that they are neither endorsing nor justifying bin Laden's planning of the 9/11 attacks.
"No one should ever insult the 2,977 American families still mourning their loved ones by associating themselves with the vile words of Osama bin Laden," the White House said in response to criticism of the message's dissemination.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
New challenges arising from Israel-Hamas conflict, PM warns Global South
Modi was inaugurating the virtual Second Global South Summit
5 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam
The bodies of the slain terrorists are located through drone...
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE Updates: Polling on for 230 seats of MP
Voting is under way in 64,626 polling stations set up in the...
Madhya Pradesh: Will Jyotiraditya Scindia be able to prove his supremacy in traditional bastion
The Gwalior-Chambal region played a major role in the return...
Art historian BN Goswamy passes away at 92
Recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, 90-yea...