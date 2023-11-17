Amidst Israel-Hamas war, old letter of Osama bin Laden to America surfaces online

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 17

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, a decade-old letter written by former Al Qaida head Osama bin Laden has gone viral on social media.

The Bin Laden's 2002 'Letter to America', which was recently posted on X by a user, has ignited a debate regarding the US backing for Israel in its current conflict with Hamas.

The White House has lambasted some social media users for suggesting that the Al Qaeda founder's document provides an alternative viewpoint of US engagement in Middle East conflicts.

The letter was sent a year after the September 11, 2001 attacks, which claimed the lives of over 3,000 people.

Users began posting links to The Guardian's version of the letter, which helped bring attention to the issue. The 21-year-old letter was taken down from The Guardian's website.

Social media users were divided in their opinion regarding the morality and veracity of Laden's letter, with some praising and others denouncing or making fun of it.

Participants in the discussion said the letter made them rethink their opinions on the US involvement in the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. Additionally, they declared that they are neither endorsing nor justifying bin Laden's planning of the 9/11 attacks.

"No one should ever insult the 2,977 American families still mourning their loved ones by associating themselves with the vile words of Osama bin Laden," the White House said in response to criticism of the message's dissemination.

#Hamas #Israel #Social Media #United States of America USA