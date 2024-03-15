Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

Chandigarh, March 15
Eighty-one-year-old film actor Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised.
He has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.
T 4950 - Aankh kholke dekh lo, kaan lagake sun lo,— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024
Majhi Mumbai ki hogi Jai Jaikaar, yeh baat ab maanlo.@ispl_t10
@majhimumbai_ispl#neeti_puneet_agrawal#sachintendulkar #ravishastriofficial#amol_kale76 #surajsamat #advocateashishshelar#Street2stadium #NewT10Era… pic.twitter.com/zPUuWgoGXr
“Amitabh Bachchan was “treated for peripheral, and not coronary heart,” reports News 18.
The insider added, “An angioplasty was performed on a clot in his leg, and not on his heart.”
Around noon, Big B shared a post on X, “T 4950 – in gratitude ever.”
He also shared a video from his recent appearance at an ISPL on his social media platform.
“T 4950 – Aankh kholke dekh lo, kaan lagake sun lo, Majhi Mumbai ki hogi Jai Jaikaar, yeh baat ab maanlo,” he wrote as he shared a video featuring some memorable moments with son Abhishek Bachchan during the match.
Details are awaited.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy scam: BRS leader K Kavitha arrested after ED raid at her Hyderabad house; being brought to Delhi for questioning
ED conducts searches at her residence in connection with a m...
Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA
His strong comments at a media briefing came when asked abou...
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...