Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

Chandigarh, March 15

Eighty-one-year-old film actor Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised.

He has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

“Amitabh Bachchan was “treated for peripheral, and not coronary heart,” reports News 18.

The insider added, “An angioplasty was performed on a clot in his leg, and not on his heart.”

Around noon, Big B shared a post on X, “T 4950 – in gratitude ever.”

He also shared a video from his recent appearance at an ISPL on his social media platform.

“T 4950 – Aankh kholke dekh lo, kaan lagake sun lo, Majhi Mumbai ki hogi Jai Jaikaar, yeh baat ab maanlo,” he wrote as he shared a video featuring some memorable moments with son Abhishek Bachchan during the match.

Details are awaited.

