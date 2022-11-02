Amul posts quirky doodle on Virat Kohli’s hotel room breach in Australia

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 2

Flamboyant cricketer Virat Kohli’s privacy breach has created a stir as cricketer himself took to Instagram to express his distress in a long post referring the act as fanaticism.

Amid colossal debate over the act, Indiandairy products company Amul has come up with a quirky doodle, as their take on the entire issue.

The post has been titled “#Amul Topical: Virat Kohli’s hotel room filmed!” The doodle shows animation of cricketer Virat Kohli sitting while pointing towards a mobile phone. The feature also gives a glimpse of the cricketer’s hotel room. The tagline displayed on the doodle reads “Hum Tum Ek Camera Mein Bandh Ho” and “Eat in Privacy.”

The “appalling” video that was filmed and circulated on social media by “fans,” who it was subsequently discovered were connected to the Crown Resorts, the hotel where the Indian team was staying in Perth during their time in the city for theT20 World Cup 2022, made Kohli furious and “paranoid” and very rightly so.

In a remark posted alongside the video on his Instagram page, Kohli stated that he was not in favour of this kind of “fanaticism.”

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” Kohli wrote.

