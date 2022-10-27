Anand Mahindra all praise for girl who paints 15 portraits at once, offers scholarship and other support

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 27

Business magnate Anand Mahindra is well acclaimed for his magnanimous and talent loving attitude. There were many occasions when Mahindra Group chairman came forward to help people who could not flourish due to lack of resources despite being immensely talented. In a fresh, Anand has shared video of a girl who carries an unprecedented record of making 15 portraits at once. As per reports, her feat has been certified by Guinness World Records.

“How is this even possible?? Clearly she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support,” Anand wrote while sharing the video of miraculous talent.

How is this even possible?? Clearly she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support. pic.twitter.com/5fha3TneJi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 1.1 million views. People from all across are hailing the unrivalled talent of the girl.

Incredible, super, mind-blowing art — Shallendra S. Rana (@ranashal) October 27, 2022

Great talented women — Kamaraj Kandhasamy (@KKandhasamy1992) October 27, 2022

If real, then this is truly extraordinary. 👏👏 — Nishesh Sharma (@Nisheshs76) October 27, 2022

Her talent should be exposed globally. She's pride of our nation — abida begum (@abidabegumqmc) October 27, 2022

Wowwww...what A Incredible INDIAN🇮🇳🇮🇳💪💪Telent... Amazing... — Deepak Barsiwal (@barsiwal_deepak) October 27, 2022