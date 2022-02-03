Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 3

Mahindra group owner Anand Mahindra has managed to hold up his image of a magnanimous and talent respecting person, by finally landing a job to a quadruple amputee from Delhi.

Anand’s strong presence on Twitter made him witness Birju Ram, an amputee, who was driving a modified vehicle in national capital, back in December last year. Anand shared the video on Twitter and had asked for help in discovering the man, as he wanted to offer him a job at Mahindra.

“Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?” he wrote on the microblogging website.

Now, Mr Mahindra took to the social media platform to share a post about how Birju Ram is now an employee at Mahindra EV charging yard.

“There have been many follow up videos and negative ‘revelations’ about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break…,” he wrote along with some pictures.

People took to the comment section to hail business tycoon for his efforts. The tweet has more than 4000 likes and hundreds of retweets.