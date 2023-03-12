Anand Mahindra shares comedian Gaurav Kapoor’s rant over Japanese dish sushi to substantiate his earlier post on ‘Indianization’, see hilarious video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 12

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra’s witty and humorous side is in public domain as the Mahindra Group Chairmanis a vigorous social media enthusiast, who usually shares uncanny and amusing content besides hailing people for their innovations and experiments.

Anand on May 10 shared a post of creative sticker planted on a car.

The Jurrasic Park logo was converted to Shivaji Park sticker on the car. Calling it ‘Indianization’ and a ‘cultural bear hug’, he pointed out how Indians give necessary maneuvering to make things look the way they want.

Now taking the streak forward and substantiating more on the aforementioned fact, Anand has shared yet another post, this time of Indian comedian Gaurav Kapoor. In the video, Kapoor could be seen monologuing over famous Japanese dish sushi on how it’s being widely eaten and could be experimented with in India.

Anand said his inbox was flooded with many videos, as examples, after he shared the post on ‘Indianization’ and that he found this video a ‘jewel’.

“After my tweet about the great Indian ‘cultural bear hug’ my inbox has been flooded with many more examples. This one is a jewel… #Sunday,” reads the post.

After my tweet about the great Indian ‘cultural bear hug’ my inbox has been flooded with many more examples. This one is a jewel… #sunday https://t.co/NgaRgSiTqn pic.twitter.com/epwFzSCYS3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 12, 2023

Since being shared the video has amassed over 87,000 views. Netizens completely see eye-to-eye with the businessman and are sharing funny reactions over other ‘gastronomic nightmares’ which could gain acclamation in India. Many fuelled a meme fest.

Sushi be like :- Ab jurm saha ni jara, me toh toot gya 😂 — Ashish Kaintura 🇮🇳 ❤️‍🔥 (@iashishkaintura) March 12, 2023

Tandoori sushi 😂😂😂 — sandip (@sandipmpsw) March 12, 2023

Sir kabhi kabhi to

‘Chocolate pakode’

bhi bechte hue paaye gaye hain log…

😁😁

Dairy milk ko besan ke batter mein bhigo kar tel mein de dhanadhan … — - Himanshu Baria (@Himanshu_Baria_) March 12, 2023

Coco cola main sushi duba ke 😂😂😂 — bolt_star (@Aka73090889) March 12, 2023

Awaiting my fav Cheese cola milk sushi — Mooow (@highland_mooow) March 12, 2023

IceCream Sushi😭 — MrPeace (@paritosh369) March 12, 2023

