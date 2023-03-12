Anand Mahindra shares comedian Gaurav Kapoor’s rant over Japanese dish sushi to substantiate his earlier post on ‘Indianization’, see hilarious video

Chandigarh, March 12
Indian businessman Anand Mahindra’s witty and humorous side is in public domain as the Mahindra Group Chairmanis a vigorous social media enthusiast, who usually shares uncanny and amusing content besides hailing people for their innovations and experiments.
Anand on May 10 shared a post of creative sticker planted on a car.
The Jurrasic Park logo was converted to Shivaji Park sticker on the car. Calling it ‘Indianization’ and a ‘cultural bear hug’, he pointed out how Indians give necessary maneuvering to make things look the way they want.
Now taking the streak forward and substantiating more on the aforementioned fact, Anand has shared yet another post, this time of Indian comedian Gaurav Kapoor. In the video, Kapoor could be seen monologuing over famous Japanese dish sushi on how it’s being widely eaten and could be experimented with in India.
Anand said his inbox was flooded with many videos, as examples, after he shared the post on ‘Indianization’ and that he found this video a ‘jewel’.
“After my tweet about the great Indian ‘cultural bear hug’ my inbox has been flooded with many more examples. This one is a jewel… #Sunday,” reads the post.
After my tweet about the great Indian ‘cultural bear hug’ my inbox has been flooded with many more examples. This one is a jewel… #sunday https://t.co/NgaRgSiTqn pic.twitter.com/epwFzSCYS3— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 12, 2023
Since being shared the video has amassed over 87,000 views. Netizens completely see eye-to-eye with the businessman and are sharing funny reactions over other ‘gastronomic nightmares’ which could gain acclamation in India. Many fuelled a meme fest.
Sushi be like :- Ab jurm saha ni jara, me toh toot gya 😂— Ashish Kaintura 🇮🇳 ❤️🔥 (@iashishkaintura) March 12, 2023
Tandoori sushi 😂😂😂— sandip (@sandipmpsw) March 12, 2023
Sir kabhi kabhi to— - Himanshu Baria (@Himanshu_Baria_) March 12, 2023
‘Chocolate pakode’
bhi bechte hue paaye gaye hain log…
😁😁
Dairy milk ko besan ke batter mein bhigo kar tel mein de dhanadhan …
Coco cola main sushi duba ke 😂😂😂— bolt_star (@Aka73090889) March 12, 2023
Awaiting my fav Cheese cola milk sushi— Mooow (@highland_mooow) March 12, 2023
IceCream Sushi😭— MrPeace (@paritosh369) March 12, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos
Says the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitabl...
China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister
Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018 over the purc...
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist
SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards
Axar Patel plays counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls
Two labourers dead, five injured in furnace blast in Punjab’s Mandi Gobindgarh
Seriously injured rushed to DMC Ludhiana; police register ca...