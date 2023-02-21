Anand Mahindra shares powerful photomontage by Turkish artist revealing ‘two sides of a story’, netizens stirred

Chandigarh, February 21
Picture are at times so impactful that they reveal a comprehensive story in a nutshell. A recent artwork by Turkish digital artist Ugur Gallenkus’ is earning praises for his powerful artwork, where he juxtaposed two images to reveal two different scenarios with a profound message.
The video of fascinating craft has been shared on Twitter by Industrialist Anand Mahindra. “A powerful set of juxtaposed images by collage artist @ugurgallen Strikes you in the gut and reminds you that’s there are always two sides to a story…” the caption of the post reads.
A powerful set of juxtaposed images by collage artist @ugurgallen Strikes you in the gut and reminds you that’s there are always two sides to a story… pic.twitter.com/QkYay2m1Vg— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 21, 2023
The video compares prevalent social evils with the luxuries in same frame. From widespread famine to wars and plight of people, the video chronicles differences in lives of people around the word. The other side of the story that usually remains concealed is rousingly portrayed in the video.
The video has amassed over 2.4 lakh views since being shared. Netizens are unanimously hailing the amazing creation of the artist.
Wow... So powerful— Sandeep Sharma (@sandeephnsharma) February 21, 2023
Amazing— Gabber (@Gabber93047587) February 21, 2023
Mind blowing 🌿— Dr Madhav Verma 🍃 (@8445084450m) February 21, 2023
This is superbly made art.— amardeep.rishi (@amardeeprishi) February 21, 2023
Matchless..! Creativity is typically centered around original thought and knowledge, which unleashes potential and is an integral part of idea generation. Ram ram Ji sir 🙏— RamramWritingArt✍️ (@kavitadaga11) February 21, 2023
Beautiful and shaking🙏 may the world be at peace🙏— Parveen Bhatia (@Parveen16955763) February 21, 2023
Thoughtful— handa.aashish (@handaaashish11) February 21, 2023
