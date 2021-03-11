Anand Mahindra tweets endearing photo of elderly couple hoisting Indian flag

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 15

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has inspired Indians across the world to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to celebrate the 76th Independence Day. A look around and there are flags flying at office buildings, houses and shops across the country. One such heartening photo of an elderly couple rejoicing the freedom of our country by joining the Har Ghar Tiranga programme has been shared by Industrialist Anand Mahindra.

In the photo, an old woman climbs on top of a metal drum to hoist the Tricolour on a pole as her husband holds the container to lend support. In the caption, Anand Mahindra wrote, “If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind.”

If you ever were wondering why such a fuss over Independence Day, just ask these two people. They will explain it better than any lecture can. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/t6Loy9vjkQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2022

The photo that was shared on August 14 has received over 1.26 lakh likes and thousands of retweets.

The photo inspired many netizens to share their photos and videos of unfurling the national flag at their residence.

And not just us humans, @anandmahindra ji, even fauna seem be in celebratory mood.https://t.co/CTWEG6VLON — Kalyan (@iamasrikal) August 14, 2022

