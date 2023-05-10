 Another PDA video of couple inside Delhi Metro surfaces, DMRC asks passengers to ‘behave responsibly’ : The Tribune India

Few days back, a video of a man masturbating in Delhi Metro went viral

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 10

From perpetually PDA visuals to video enthusiasts filming reels inside the coaches, Delhi Metro has become ‘infamous’ over certain out-of- the-ordinary incidents of late.

In a fresh addition to the streak, an event has yet again compelled DMRC to issue statement asking the passengers to behave responsibly after a video of a couple locking lips while on board surfaced on social media.

The viral video shows the boy sitting on the floor with his girlfriend lying on his lap. Both are kissing while paying no heed to the outside world.

Like on every other occasion, the video has created stir on social media with majority disdaining the act. Many, however, pointed out that filming them without their consent couldn’t be justified too.

The Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to city police in connection with a viral video. Calling the incident “sickening”, DCW chief Swati Maliwal demanded exemplary action against the accused.

The streak of events doesn’t culminate here. A few days ago, a video of a woman wearing a miniskirt and travelling in the Delhi Metro went viral. The video clip created a protest online and many questioned her bold clothing sense.

Further, there is no dearth of other PDA videos of couples which fuelled outrage on social platforms. Also netizens were seen trading fire over such incidents, some chiding the act while others defending them.

Reacting to the act, DMRC issued an official statement. "DMRC expects its commuters to behave responsibly while using the Delhi Metro and follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society. Commuters should not indulge in any indecent/obscene activity that may cause discomfort or could offend the sensibilities of other fellow commuters. DMRC's Operations & Maintenance Act infact lists out indecency as a punishable offence under Section-59," it read.

"We appeal to our commuters to kindly refrain from indulging in such obscene activities and maintain social etiquette/decorum while travelling in a mass public transport system like the Delhi Metro. We also request fellow commuters to report such incidents to the nearest available Metro Staff/CISF immediately so that appropriate action can be taken," it added.

