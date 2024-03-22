Any guesses on Sidhu Moosewala’s brother’s name? Watch the singer’s legacy shine yet again on Times Square

Chandigarh, March 22
Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, recently welcomed a baby boy. They have named the newborn Shubhdeep, in honour of their late son, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, famously known as Sidhu Moosewala.
View this post on Instagram
A touching tribute featuring images of Balkaur, Shubhdeep, and a young Sidhu were recently displayed at Times Square in New York.
Fans took to social media to express their emotions, with many describing it as a ‘big moment’.
