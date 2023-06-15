Apparel brand tries to go desi, gets brutally trolled

Chandigarh, June 15
Of late, apparel brands have started printing quirky quotes and messages on their stuff to captivate millennials. In the streak, acclaimed brand Zara tried to emulate the practice but severely failed.
A shirt by Zara has been making the rounds on the Internet for its most unusual and vague text printed on it. In an attempt to attract desi buyers, the brand wrote, "Dilli Ki Dhoop Dilli," "Chawal," which literally translates to "Delhi’s Sun Delhi," and "Rice."
Wtf is this @ZARA— Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) June 14, 2023
Translation:
Left side: Delhi’s Sun Delhi 🌞
Right side: Rice pic.twitter.com/kqmG8RCTe5
The text hardly made sense and left people scratching their head.
Netizens have been severely bashing the brand and flooded a meme fest over inexplicable message printed on the shirt.
Should’ve said नालायक on the right side— wannabe futurist (@psidart) June 14, 2023
Am I the target market? 🤔— Subi (@SubodhChawla) June 14, 2023
My last name is on the shirt and my family is from Delhi!
And the tag will say Made in India 🤦♂️— Swaroop Hegde (@SwaroopH) June 14, 2023
AI at work!— Gagan Sandhu (@gags_sandhu) June 14, 2023
Zara outsourced its designing to stable diffusion, apparently!
What’s next? “Bombay’s Water Bombay” - “Vada Paav”!!
It's obviously solar-cooked rice— Gaurav Ragtah (@gragtah) June 14, 2023
let him cook
Bruh in the age of google translate with a picture how does this get approved…— Ashish (@selvarajashish) June 14, 2023
Someone is screaming “but art” to excuse their over-reliance on generative AI without critical thinking— Liza Sperling (@lizasperling) June 14, 2023
