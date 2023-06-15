Apparel brand tries to go desi, gets brutally trolled

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 15

Of late, apparel brands have started printing quirky quotes and messages on their stuff to captivate millennials. In the streak, acclaimed brand Zara tried to emulate the practice but severely failed.

A shirt by Zara has been making the rounds on the Internet for its most unusual and vague text printed on it. In an attempt to attract desi buyers, the brand wrote, "Dilli Ki Dhoop Dilli," "Chawal," which literally translates to "Delhi’s Sun Delhi," and "Rice."

Wtf is this @ZARA



Translation:

Left side: Delhi’s Sun Delhi 🌞

Right side: Rice pic.twitter.com/kqmG8RCTe5 — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) June 14, 2023

The text hardly made sense and left people scratching their head.

Netizens have been severely bashing the brand and flooded a meme fest over inexplicable message printed on the shirt.

Should’ve said नालायक on the right side — wannabe futurist (@psidart) June 14, 2023

Am I the target market? 🤔



My last name is on the shirt and my family is from Delhi! — Subi (@SubodhChawla) June 14, 2023

And the tag will say Made in India 🤦‍♂️ — Swaroop Hegde (@SwaroopH) June 14, 2023

AI at work!



Zara outsourced its designing to stable diffusion, apparently!



What’s next? “Bombay’s Water Bombay” - “Vada Paav”!! — Gagan Sandhu (@gags_sandhu) June 14, 2023

It's obviously solar-cooked rice



let him cook — Gaurav Ragtah (@gragtah) June 14, 2023

Bruh in the age of google translate with a picture how does this get approved… — Ashish (@selvarajashish) June 14, 2023