Apple plays Badshah's 'Voodoo' at its launch event and Twitterati could not keep calm; the rapper responds

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 8

The Apple launch event on Wednesday brought an avalanche of new products.

In the 90-minute-long presentation, Apple unveiled the latest series of products, including the coveted iPhone 14 series, the new Apple Watch Series 8 and other additions to its smartwatch lineup and the updated AirPods Pro 2.

With a significant number of Indian customers glued to the screens watching the event, Apple sent fans into frenzy by playing singer and rapper Badshah’s song at the event.

While introducing the new AirPods Pro 2, Badshah’s song ‘Voodoo’ played in the backdrop and proud desi netizens could not keep calm.

Estes são os novos AirPods Pro. #AppleEvent

Ao som de Voodoo (Badshah, J Balvin & Tainy Feat. Lil Baby). pic.twitter.com/iS9DagLcZf — Vinícius Porto (@vinnitec) September 7, 2022

Read a few tweets here:

@Its_Badshah pleasantly surprised to see that Apple has used VOODOO for Apple AirPods Pro Intro in this year’s Apple Event/Keynote ! You have truly went international ! #apple #airpodspro #indianmusic #badshah — Soham Dasgupta (@SohamDasgupta97) September 7, 2022

When Badshah's Voodoo got recommended to me I skipped it. Now they played it during the reveal of Airpods Pro 2 now I like it.



See? Apple's good at selling stuff#AppleEvent — Sarvad (@yoshreesh) September 7, 2022

Did Apple just use Voodoo by Badshah and J Balvin to showcase the AirPods Pro 2?! 😂 — Kush (@AvlaniKushal) September 7, 2022

Badshah replied by retweeting the video and putting ‘Indian flag emojis’ in the caption.

He even agreed with a user calling his song being played at the event as ‘Apple’s peak moment’.

Hanji baat to sahi hai 😂 https://t.co/C4l9ZqDq0n — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) September 7, 2022

The song was released in April this year and marked the first collaboration between Badshah and insternational superstar J Balvin.