Arbaaz Khan makes fun of his divorce, remarriage; Malaika Arora asks son Arhaan Khan ‘when did you lose your virginity’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 17

In a recent episode of his son Arhaan Khan’s chat show, ‘Dumb Biryani’, Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan poked fun about his past relationships, divorce, and remarriage, with his brother Sohail Khan joining in the laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dumb biryani (@dumbbbiryani)

“We were of course young and we were all staying together. One still hasn’t gotten married,” Arbaaz said, referring to their brother Salman Khan. “But we got married and whatever, separated also…” he added.

Arhaan even congratulated his father and uncle on their divorces. The clip was shared on Instagram, with Malaika among those who watched and liked the post, indicating a light-hearted acceptance of the jest.

She is set to appear on the show with her son, where they will engage in a candid conversation without filter. A teaser released on Tuesday night hinted at some intriguing questions, including one where Malaika asks Arhaan about his first sexual experience, leaving him speechless. In turn, he probes his mother about her plans for marriage.

Arbaaz split from his ex-wife Malaika Arora in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. He tied the knot with Sshura Khan in a private ceremony last year.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood