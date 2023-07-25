Archana Puran Singh shuts troll who comment ‘Ek aadami ke sath ye dusra aadmi’ on her Instagram photo with husband, says 'kitni ghatiya...'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 25

Actress Archana Puran Singh recently shut a troll who commented on her looks, “calling her a man”, on Instagram.

Archana shared a throwback picture with her husband Parmeet Sethi. The picture was taken in Switzerland.

"A while and a minute ago! Google keeps reminding me of how wonderful life has been!", she captioned it.

A user commented, “Ek aadami ke sath ye dusra aadmi”, anther wrote, "ArchanaPuranSingh, woman km.. man jada lag rahi ho... Kapil sahi kehte aapko bahut time lagta hoga roop parivartan me”

Archana Puran Singh did not take it lying down, she replied: "Kitni ghatiya soch rakhti ho itni kam umar mein. Thoda padh likh leti toh shayad badon se kaise pesh aate hain, pata hota”.

She joined The Kapil Sharma Show as the permanent guest replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu since 2019.

