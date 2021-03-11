Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor getting married this year end, if so, Kareena Kapoor Khan is definitely on guest list

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 18

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, after much speculation and rumours, finally confirmed their relationship in 2019.

Now, if the latest buzz is that the couple has decided to get married.

A report in BollywoodLife suggests that Arjun and Malaika have decided to tie the knot by the end of this year.

“Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family," a source told the portal.

Arjun and Malaika will have an intimate wedding ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance, the report claims.

“They believe in simplicity and so they are going to host a wedding party after they register their wedding. The party will be hosted only by very close members of the industry and family members. The members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika’s parents, while Kareena Kapoor Khan who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list."

Arjun Kapoor is 36 years old and Malaika Arora is 48. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and has a son Arhaan with him.