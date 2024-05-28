'Are you single': US cop quits his job after found in backseat of locked car with woman he had arrested; watch video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

A US police officer in San Diego quit his job after he was allegedly found in the backseat of a locked car with a woman he had arrested.

The incident dates back to last year, where he was forced to seek help from a fellow policeman after he became locked in the backseat of his police cruiser with a woman he had arrested for suspected car theft.

Anthony Hair had been assisting in the arrest of individuals suspected of car theft on August 15, 2023.

One of the arrested was a woman, according to the KFMB San Diego outlet.

According to the investigations, Hair’s body camera captured a concerning conversation between him and the woman during the transport.

The woman asked: “Are you single?”

Officer: “Yeah. But you’re not.”

Woman: “I’m down to f— right now.”

San Diego officer: “Don’t say that right now…Don’t say that right now because everything is being recorded right now.”

After that officer’s car approached a neighbourhood, and the communication stopped.

He then deactivated his body camera. The cruiser stopped at 1:34 a.m.

Hair contacted another officer, after twenty minutes, inquiring about a master key for patrol cars.

He said that he was locked with the woman in back seat and requested help.

After over an hour, a supervisor came and unlocked the door.

Hair explained he had gone backseat to check on the woman and the door accidentally locked behind him, while his body camera was dislodged while coming out of the cruiser.

However, the investigation revealed traces of semen on his belt.

Hair tendered his resignation on September 14, 2023, less than a month after the incident.

