Army responds to sweet wedding invitation of Kerala couple, netizens are all hearts

Chandigarh, November 19
Responding to a sweet gesture of being invited by a Kerala couple for their wedding, Indian Army has conveyed a heartfelt message to the duad, wishing them a happy and blissful life.
The picture of wedding invitation has been shared by official Instagram page of Indian Army. "Best Wishes. #IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for theweddingInvite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life. #TogetherForever"
View this post on Instagram
The couple— Rahul and Karthika— sent their wedding invitation to The Indian Army with a note hailing their service for the nation.
While mentioning the wedding date and names at the onset, the couple lauded the selfless service of Indian Army. ‘We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you on our special day. We wish your presence and blessings,’ the warm note reads.
Since being shared, the post has amassed over 89,000 likes. Netizens are considering this best gesture to express love for the real heroes.
