ArrestKohli trends on Twitter after Virat fan kills his friend who supported Rohit Sharma

Chandigarh, October 15

‘#ArrestKohli’ hashtag is trending on Twitter since Saturday morning after a cricket debate between two drunken friends in Tamil Nadu turned violent when one was stabbed to death by the other for mocking his icon Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL squad. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday (October 11) night near the SIDCO Industrial Estate in Mallur, Tamil Nadu.

P Vignesh (26) and S Dharmaraj (21), both cricket fans, got into a verbal spat over the sport. Vignesh, a Mumbai Indian fan, disparaged Virat Kohli and RCB, which irritated Dharmaraj.

The police team investigating the matter stated that Vignesh frequently made fun of Dharmaraj’s stammering. According to media reports, on the day of the incident also, Vignesh poked fun at Dharmaraj and even body-shamed him for his speech defect and compared that with Kohli and RCB’s performances, which further infuriated his friend.

The argument quickly evolved into a physical battle, and Dharmaraj attacked his friend Vignesh with a bottle, then with a cricket bat, before fleeing the spot.

A police team recovered Vignesh’s body on Wednesday morning, bringing the tragedy to light. Dharmaraj was arrested on Thursday after a murder complaint was filed against him. The body of the victim was taken to the Ariyalur Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's fans are furious over this trend and are outpouring their anger against it in their own creative ways.

Some Toxic fans are defaming #ViratKohli who is pride of India, by doing #ArrestKohli trend just because of an illiterate fan.

Shame on You! pic.twitter.com/jzFWF6FWgS — Wrogn._.18 (@Imlakshay_18) October 15, 2022

#ArrestKohli For Receiving Highest ICC Awards in a decade. pic.twitter.com/zT6nwS9ap7 — 🍁 سیف (@Safulakbar) October 15, 2022

They are trending #ArrestKohli 🤣🤣🤣 Prep-Nursery k bche ho kya???

How can be someone so stupid😭😭

Btw most useless trend on twitter. pic.twitter.com/BexweZgGmH — Simran (@_Vk_18) October 15, 2022

My reaction to People who are tweeting to arrest @imVkohli.#ArrestKohli pic.twitter.com/NAaZuYuOjX — The Silly Soul (@WorldOfHamid) October 15, 2022

