ArrestKohli trends on Twitter after Virat fan kills his friend who supported Rohit Sharma

Chandigarh, October 15
‘#ArrestKohli’ hashtag is trending on Twitter since Saturday morning after a cricket debate between two drunken friends in Tamil Nadu turned violent when one was stabbed to death by the other for mocking his icon Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL squad. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday (October 11) night near the SIDCO Industrial Estate in Mallur, Tamil Nadu.
P Vignesh (26) and S Dharmaraj (21), both cricket fans, got into a verbal spat over the sport. Vignesh, a Mumbai Indian fan, disparaged Virat Kohli and RCB, which irritated Dharmaraj.
The police team investigating the matter stated that Vignesh frequently made fun of Dharmaraj’s stammering. According to media reports, on the day of the incident also, Vignesh poked fun at Dharmaraj and even body-shamed him for his speech defect and compared that with Kohli and RCB’s performances, which further infuriated his friend.
The argument quickly evolved into a physical battle, and Dharmaraj attacked his friend Vignesh with a bottle, then with a cricket bat, before fleeing the spot.
A police team recovered Vignesh’s body on Wednesday morning, bringing the tragedy to light. Dharmaraj was arrested on Thursday after a murder complaint was filed against him. The body of the victim was taken to the Ariyalur Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's fans are furious over this trend and are outpouring their anger against it in their own creative ways.
#ArrestKohli It's not Virat Kohli's fault .🥺🙏 pic.twitter.com/mDbxUO9tbo— Aman Hrithikians #VedhaArmy♥️ (@hrithik_aman) October 15, 2022
Some Toxic fans are defaming #ViratKohli who is pride of India, by doing #ArrestKohli trend just because of an illiterate fan.— Wrogn._.18 (@Imlakshay_18) October 15, 2022
Shame on You! pic.twitter.com/jzFWF6FWgS
People who are tweeting to arrest #ViratKohli𓃵#ArrestKohli pic.twitter.com/CILvcgmKWU— DRS (@drs4any1) October 15, 2022
#ArrestKohli For Receiving Highest ICC Awards in a decade. pic.twitter.com/zT6nwS9ap7— 🍁 سیف (@Safulakbar) October 15, 2022
They are trending #ArrestKohli 🤣🤣🤣 Prep-Nursery k bche ho kya???— Simran (@_Vk_18) October 15, 2022
How can be someone so stupid😭😭
Btw most useless trend on twitter. pic.twitter.com/BexweZgGmH
My reaction to People who are tweeting to arrest @imVkohli.#ArrestKohli pic.twitter.com/NAaZuYuOjX— The Silly Soul (@WorldOfHamid) October 15, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51