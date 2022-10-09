As all 10 heads of Ravana remain unburnt during Dussehra in Chhattisgarh, authority suspends clerk

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 9

As the nation celebrated big Hindu festival Dussehra on October 5, an employee of a civic body in Chhattisgarh was sacked after all 10 heads of Ravana, a rakshasa king from the island of Lanka who is symbolically burned during the festival, remained unburned during the celebration.

The picture of half-burned effigy has been doing the rounds on social media where the heads of the devil king remain intact while rest of the body parts turn into ash.

Ex Bureaucrat Pran Razdan, as per profile description, has shared the photo on his Twitter. “In Damtari, Chhattisgarh the ten heads of Ravana remain intact even after the effigy burnt completely. Local municipal body clerk suspended for spoiling the image of the body,” the caption of the post reads.

In Damtari, Chhattisgarh the ten heads of Ravana remain intact even after the effigy burnt completely. Local municipal body clerk suspended for spoiling the image of the body. pic.twitter.com/yDh7KNEPnF — Pran Razdan (@pnrazdan) October 7, 2022

Besides dismissing an employee, show-cause notices have been served to four other officials who were responsible to oversee the entire exercise.

Dussehra or Vijayadashami marks the end of the annual Durga Puja festival, wherein the effigies of Ravana are burnt across the country to symbolise the victory of good over evil.

#Dussehra